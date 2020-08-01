Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $43,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,623.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $69,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,022.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. UBS Group AG grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,497,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,662,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

