Xinyuan Real Estate Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:XIN)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,162 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,921% compared to the average daily volume of 107 call options.

Shares of XIN opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.43.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.77 million for the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 74,823 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. AXA boosted its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 24,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

