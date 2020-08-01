Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the June 30th total of 19,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtant Medical stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,259 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Xtant Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEAMERICAN XTNT opened at $1.07 on Friday. Xtant Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DMB Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

