Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Globe Life’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Globe Life posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globe Life will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globe Life.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $646,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $1,028,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,638,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,050 shares of company stock worth $2,627,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Globe Life by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 30,024 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,496,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 99,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.10. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

