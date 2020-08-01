Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Up 90.0% in July

Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, National Securities started coverage on shares of Zedge in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

In other Zedge news, Director Paul Packer acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 53,237 shares of company stock valued at $68,675.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zedge stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 190.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of Zedge worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ZDGE opened at $1.39 on Friday. Zedge has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc provides content discovery and creation platform for smartphones worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

