8,009 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.8% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $142.18 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.82.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

