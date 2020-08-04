Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Position Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 433,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225,345 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $28,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Agree Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 4.4% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 32.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Agree Realty by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

ADC stock opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.25). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 41.98%. The firm had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $134,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,171 shares in the company, valued at $146,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.