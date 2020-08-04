Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $1,725.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective upped by Pivotal Research from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,616.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,482.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,587.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,477.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,376.54. The firm has a market cap of $1,015.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 42.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after acquiring an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,614,000 after acquiring an additional 138,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

