Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $1,800.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $1,610.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $1,482.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,477.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,376.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1,015.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 42.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.7% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,123,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 202,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,566,000 after buying an additional 28,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.