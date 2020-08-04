Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $1,725.00 at Guggenheim

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,482.76 on Friday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,015.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,477.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,376.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 42.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,614,000 after acquiring an additional 138,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

