Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lessened by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 7.4% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,249.02.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,111.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,921.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,333.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

