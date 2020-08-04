Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,921.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,333.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,249.02.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

