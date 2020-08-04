Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 355.6% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 52.9% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 3,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.5% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,249.02.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,921.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,333.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.