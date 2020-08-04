Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,900,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,106,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,249.02.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,111.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,921.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,333.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

