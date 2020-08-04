Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,500.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,430.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,249.02.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,552.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,921.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,333.71. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

