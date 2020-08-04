Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,750.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3,500.00 price target (up previously from $3,050.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,249.02.

AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,552.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,921.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2,333.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 49.0% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,733,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

