Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $3,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $3,200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,249.02.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,921.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,333.71. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1,552.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.64, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

