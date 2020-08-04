Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $3,530.00 at Barclays

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Barclays from $3,430.00 to $3,530.00 in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,249.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,552.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,921.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2,333.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

