Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $3,750.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a positive rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,430.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,249.02.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,921.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,333.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1,552.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

