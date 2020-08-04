Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,000.00 at Deutsche Bank

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,249.02.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,921.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2,333.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,552.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

