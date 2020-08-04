Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,675.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $3,200.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,249.02.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,552.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,921.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,333.71. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

