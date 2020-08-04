Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,800.00 at DA Davidson

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,249.02.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,552.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,921.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,333.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

