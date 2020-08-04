Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,050.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,430.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,249.02.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,552.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,921.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,333.71. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.