Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,200.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Goldman Sachs Group from $3,800.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a conviction-buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,249.02.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,552.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.64, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,921.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,333.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

