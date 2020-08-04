Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,249.02.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,921.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,333.71. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,552.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.8% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 303,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $836,783,000 after acquiring an additional 58,058 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

