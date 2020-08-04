At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $16.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HOME. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of HOME opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17. At Home Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $13.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.15 million. At Home Group had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that At Home Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,433,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after buying an additional 1,618,415 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 6,277,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,680,000 after buying an additional 2,355,729 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,277,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 414,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 153,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

