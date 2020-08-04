Bank of America Downgrades Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DBX. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Dropbox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.86.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,158.00, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $24.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $459,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald W. Blair sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $226,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,800 shares of company stock worth $1,754,372. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 40,806 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

