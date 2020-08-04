Barclays Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $285.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cfra cut shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.37.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $251.96 on Friday. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $255.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.86 and a 200-day moving average of $208.11.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Research analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,384 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Capital International Investors grew its position in Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Facebook by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,566 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook by 6,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,859,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.