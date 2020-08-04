Barclays Reiterates €129.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

Barclays set a €129.00 ($144.94) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €159.00 ($178.65) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($120.22) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €141.69 ($159.20).

MTX opened at €138.85 ($156.01) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €153.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €176.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €97.76 ($109.84) and a 52 week high of €289.30 ($325.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 17.14.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

