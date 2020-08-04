Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Stake Raised by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $31,780.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $67,769.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,512.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,066 shares of company stock valued at $155,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BXMT opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

