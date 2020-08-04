BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of BorgWarner worth $30,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 20.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWA opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $623,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,711.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

