Bray Capital Advisors Has $9.92 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.8% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,249.02.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,111.89 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,921.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,333.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

