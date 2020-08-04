Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,899 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 105.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,642.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.41. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $217.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

