Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,286 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 7,430.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $113,000.

NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $81.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average is $69.84.

