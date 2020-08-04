Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,329 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $860,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914,610 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,418,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 185.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,269,162 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $181,311,000 after buying an additional 2,773,347 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $242,262,000 after buying an additional 2,650,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,256 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $216,905,000 after buying an additional 1,653,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.