Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,926,000 after purchasing an additional 130,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,570,000 after purchasing an additional 74,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,010,000 after purchasing an additional 435,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,752,000 after purchasing an additional 45,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 15.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,191,000 after purchasing an additional 157,021 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.29.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $159.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.99 and its 200 day moving average is $132.12. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

