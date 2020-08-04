Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 34,619 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,908,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,956,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,137,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,069,000.

Shares of OTIS opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion and a PE ratio of 32.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.85.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

