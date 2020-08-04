Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,405 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $561,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $113.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.96. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $143.69.

About iShares US Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

