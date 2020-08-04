Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,522,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,626,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,712,000 after buying an additional 75,361 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,216,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,068,000 after buying an additional 2,627,997 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,040,000 after purchasing an additional 236,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,441,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,852,000 after purchasing an additional 40,531 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

NYSE HRL opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $2,510,034.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,594,990.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.