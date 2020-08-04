Canaccord Genuity Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,800.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,249.02.

AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1,552.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,921.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,333.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

