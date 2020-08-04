Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price increased by Barclays from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CARR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.90.

CARR opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

