CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 37,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In related news, Director David J. Lesar purchased 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.