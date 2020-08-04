CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 289 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Beigene were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,144,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Beigene by 2.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beigene by 7.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Beigene by 2.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beigene by 10.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Beigene alerts:

BGNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Beigene from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.13.

In other Beigene news, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.84, for a total value of $1,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,497,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,045,631.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $245,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,792,554.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,633 shares of company stock valued at $35,663,482. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $221.67 on Tuesday. Beigene Ltd has a 12 month low of $114.41 and a 12 month high of $256.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.46 and a 200-day moving average of $168.89.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. On average, analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.