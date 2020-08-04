CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 676 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,514,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 871.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,711 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 751.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,899 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,450,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

MGM opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.