CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $450,000 Stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,055,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,788,000 after buying an additional 149,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 28.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,655,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,265,000 after buying an additional 1,019,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,091,000 after buying an additional 164,911 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,125,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,203,000 after buying an additional 247,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,080,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,626,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Shares of SUI opened at $146.72 on Tuesday. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.32, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

