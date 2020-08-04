CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 90 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

NYSE:WHR opened at $164.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.08 and a 200 day moving average of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.05. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $166.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.