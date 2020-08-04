CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Steris were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Steris by 45.1% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Steris in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steris by 41.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steris by 49.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Steris in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

NYSE STE opened at $161.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

