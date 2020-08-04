Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) PT Raised to $7.75 at Raymond James

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $6.75 to $7.75 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CDE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.47.

NYSE CDE opened at $7.84 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $240,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $12,135,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $17,653,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 26.5% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,627,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,310 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth $3,750,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $2,216,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

