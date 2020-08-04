Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMA. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.31.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $38.05 on Friday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the second quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 117.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Comerica by 1,236.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Comerica by 65.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 227.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

