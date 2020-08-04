Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after acquiring an additional 532,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 470,248 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,357,000 after acquiring an additional 355,263 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $506,168,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.29.

NASDAQ COST opened at $329.32 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $331.49. The company has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,683,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.